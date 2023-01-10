Molly-Mae Hague teases secret TV project as she nears due date

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed she’s been filming a secret TV project over the past few months.

The influencer is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with her boyfriend Tommy Fury – and is due to give birth in a few weeks.

The couple met on Love Island in 2019, and finished in second place behind winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

During a Q&A on Instagram on Tuesday, Molly shared her exciting plans for the day.

She wrote: “Last day filming for something I’ve been involved in over the last few months!”

“I’ve basically done zero television work for the last 3 years as it’s not something I wanted to do, but the small involvement I’ve had in this project felt right!”

Back in November, Molly-Mae and Tommy jetted off on holidays to Dubai – where they celebrated their babymoon.

The couple stayed at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, and a source close to the hotel told Goss.ie that they were filming a docuseries during their trip.

While the insider remained tight-lipped on the show’s details at the time, they did reveal the series will premiere on Netflix sometime this year.

While fans hoped Molly and Tommy were set to launch their own reality show, a separate source told Goss.ie that they were actually filming for Tommy’s brother Tyson’s upcoming docuseries, titled At Home with the Furys.

The series will follow Tyson and his family as he retires, embracing family life with his wife, Paris; father, John; and six children, Venezuela, Prince John, Prince Tyson, Prince Adonis, Valencia and Athena.

The news comes after Tommy also teased he was filming a TV show last weekend.

Molly-Mae announced her pregnancy on Instagram back in September.

The 23-year-old shared a sweet video of her speech to Tommy in the Love Island final back in 2019, before cutting to an emotional clip of her boxer beau kissing her baby bump.

She captioned the post: “’I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet’ 👼🏼”

At the end of December, Molly-Mae hinted she was due at the end of January/early February.

In a TikTok video, the 23-year-old lip-synced to an audio clip of Kylie Jenner saying, “So, I’m 34 weeks today… only got a month left,” as she showed off her growing baby bump.

The influencer captioned the video: “How did that happen 😳.”