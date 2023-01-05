Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury share behind the scenes of exciting TV project

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have shared a behind the scenes of an exciting TV project.

The influencer and professional boxer announced they were expecting their first child together back in September, and subsequently revealed they were expecting a baby girl.

The couple met on Love Island in 2019, and finished in second place behind winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

In November, Molly-Mae and Tommy jetted off on holidays to Dubai – where they celebrated their babymoon.

The couple had been staying at the Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, and a source close to the hotel previously told Goss.ie that they were filming a docuseries for Netflix during their trip.

On Wednesday, Tommy took to his Instagram story to share a snap of a screen with three different shots on it – each of them of him sitting on a white sofa in a cream and gold-themed room.

The professional boxer also shared a quick video of the set-up as he appeared to chat to an off-camera interviewer.

Molly-Mae previously shared a brief behind the scenes of the Netflix series in her 2022 highlights reel.

Last week, the 23-year-old shared a sweet video which she captioned: “Safe to say it’s been a pretty magical year🤍🥹.”

One of the clips shows the PrettyLittleThing creative director in two different shots on a screen.

The influencer is wearing a stunning white suit as she sits on the same white sofa in the cream and gold-themed room.

While the insider at the Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort remained tight-lipped on the show’s details at the time, they did reveal the series will premiere on Netflix sometime this year.

A separate source close to Love Island runners-up told Goss.ie that they were filming for Tommy’s brother Tyson’s upcoming docuseries, titled At Home with the Furys.

The series will follow Tyson and his family as he retires, embracing family life with his wife, Paris; father, John; and six children, Venezuela, Prince John, Prince Tyson, Prince Adonis, Valencia and Athena.

Molly-Mae announced her pregnancy on Instagram back in September.

The 23-year-old shared a sweet video of her speech to Tommy in the Love Island final back in 2019, before cutting to an emotional clip of her boxer beau kissing her baby bump.

She captioned the post: “’I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet’ 👼🏼”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague (@mollymae)

At the end of December, Molly-Mae hinted she was due at the end of January/early February.

In a TikTok video, the 23-year-old lip-synced to an audio clip of Kylie Jenner saying, “So, I’m 34 weeks today… only got a month left,” as she showed off her growing baby bump.

The influencer captioned the video: “How did that happen 😳.”