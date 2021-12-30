Molly-Mae Hague ‘still in shock’ after getting ‘best surprise ever’ from Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed she’s “still in shock” after getting the “best surprise ever” from her boyfriend Tommy Fury.

The couple were out on a walk on Wednesday when Tommy told his girlfriend to pack her bags for a last minute trip to New York.

Taking to Instagram today, the 22-year-old influencer shared photos from Manchester Airport before they boarded a flight to the Big Apple.

Posting a photo from her first class seat, Molly told fans: “We were on our usual walk yesterday and he told me out of nowhere that I needed to pack my case because he was taking me to New York tomorrow.

“Still in shock. I’m so lucky,” she added.

In a post shared on her feed, Molly also showed off her airport outfit – including a Max Mara teddy coat, a pair of Louis Vuitton trainers and LV luggage to match.

The former Love Island star captioned the post: “POV- your boyfriend surprised you with a trip to NewYork🥺.”

Tommy surprised Molly with a trip to NY following a tough few months for the couple.

Back in October, the pair were forced to move apartment after thieves stole £800k worth of designer goods and jewellery from their Manchester flat.

Since the robbery, Molly has been struggling with her mental health, and has hired 24/7 close protection security.