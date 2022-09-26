Molly-Mae Hague shares video of the emotional moment she found out she is pregnant

Molly-Mae Hague has shared a video of the emotional moment she found out she is pregnant.

The Love Island star, 23, is expecting her first child with her boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury.

On Monday evening, the mum-to-be posted a black-and-white video to YouTube which documents her pregnancy journey so far.

The video, titled ‘The next chapter…🤍’, includes footage of her holding up a positive pregnancy test, and then surprising Tommy by wrapping it up and handing it to him.

It then shows Molly and Tommy holding up their baby scans in the car and later, it shows the pair pop a balloon to find out the sex of their baby.

Molly also shared videos from her maternity photoshoot, where she showed off her growing baby bump.

Molly-Mae announced her pregnancy on Instagram by sharing a sweet video of her speech to Tommy in the Love Island final back in 2019, before cutting to an emotional clip of her boxer beau kissing her baby bump.

She captioned the post: “’I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet’ 👼🏼”