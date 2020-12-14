Molly-Mae Hague shares loved up snaps with Tommy Fury – after sparking engagement rumours

Molly-Mae Hague has shared loved up snaps with Tommy Fury, after sparking engagement rumours.

Fans were convinced that Tommy popped the question to his girlfriend while holidaying in Dubai, after he referred to Molly as his “wife” in his latest Instagram post.

Amid the speculation, the couple enjoyed a date night on Sunday evening, with Molly sharing a snap kissing her boxer beau.

The 21-year-old also shared a sweet photo posing alongside Tommy on the beach, captioning the post: “Finding both friendship and love in one person>”.

Their Love Island co-stars rushed to the comment section, with Amber Gill writing: “So cute!!❤️❤️❤️“, while Michael Griffiths commented: “Awww you guys ❤️🙏🏾”

The couple met during their 2019 stint on the popular dating show, and have been living together since September last year.

Tommy sent fans into a frenzy, after sharing a photo with Molly captioned: “Happy wife, happy life.”

Convinced this meant the 21-year-old got down on one knee, one user commented: “YOU GOT ENGAGED??🤩🤩”, with a second writing: “Wait did they get engaged …..”

A third penned: “Ooooooh are u married now ❤️”, while another said: “You should get married ❤🥰lovely couple.”

Back in October, the couple opened up about their plans to get married and start a family, but clashed over the number of kids they wanted.

During their appearance on Love Island: What Happened Next, Molly said: “We are so excited for what the future holds I cannot even explain to you we talk about it every single day.”

Tommy then said: “Yeah, I 100 per cent in 10 years time I would definitely like to see myself married with kids. Four kids, five kids, 20 kids or whatever?”

Clearly shocked by Tommy’s suggestion, Molly said, “Five kids?!” and the boxer replied: “Well, yeah, I want an army of kids.”

The 21-year-old then shut down Tommy’s plans to have a big family by saying: “No that’s not happening. We are not doing five kids – two maximum.”

The couple also opened up about the prospect of marriage, and Molly said: “I mean I am literally just waiting for the ring now. No I am joking not just yet…”

“Not just yet, soon, whenever, whenever you want? Now? No, I am joking.”