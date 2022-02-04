Molly-Mae Hague reveals the crazy amount of money she spends on security after robbery

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed the crazy amount of money she spends on security, after her home was targeted by burglars last year.

The 22-year-old and her boyfriend Tommy Fury were forced to move apartment back in October, when thieves stole £800k worth of designer goods and jewellery from their Manchester flat.

Since the robbery, the former Love Island star has hired close protection security, and has limited how much she shares on social media.

In a new YouTube video, Molly was asked if she “had security everywhere she went” after the robbery.

The reality star said: “Security is something we’ve had to take so much more seriously now, to the point where I’m spending thousands and thousands of pounds a month on having the right security.”

“At the end of the day, I don’t think I can put a price on feeling safe. I’ve never really known how to speak about it to be honest, because I feel like it’s something people could respond with ‘Who does she think she is’.

“It’s genuinely for no other reason than it makes me feel more safe and after what happened it’s just something that makes me feel better.”

In her new YouTube video, the 22-year-old also admitted the robbery has “100%” changed her spending habits.

Molly said: “It’s something I’ve been thinking a lot of recently and the answer to that question is a 100% yes.”

“My views couldn’t have changed anymore if they tried. Obviously having nice things can literally mean anything but in regards to the jewellery I used to buy, watches, nice bags, really expensive clothes and stuff.”

“I think most definitely, definitely the interest for me has disappeared since the robbery,” she explained.

“Why would I ever want to own something that would compromise mine and Tommy’s safety?”

“It’s absolutely not worth it in my eyes and my opinion has definitely changed.”