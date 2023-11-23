Molly-Mae Hague reveals biggest career move to date: ‘I’ve never been so excited’

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed she’s planning her biggest career move to date.

The 24-year-old stepped down as the Creative Director of PrettyLittleThing over the summer, after welcoming daughter Bambi with her fiancé Tommy Fury.

After reducing her workload, the former Love Island star is now working on a new project, which she’s described as “absolutely huge”.

Molly made the confession after a fan asked if she had any goals for 2024.

The mother-of-one replied: “I have something absolutely huge coming in 2024.

“Probably the biggest move in my career so far and I’ve never been so excited.”

“My biggest goal will be excelling in this new project,” she teased.

Molly stepped down from her role as Creative Director of PLT back in June.

At the time, she told fans: “Over the last few weeks, I have realised that I’m only going to get this time once with my first-born child.

“I’m only going to get Bambi being four months old once and I feel like I’ve had to rearrange my life a little bit and lose some commitments that I did have.

“Myself and PLT have decided collectively that as much as the creative director role was incredible and I have literally loved being the creative director of PLT more than anything – it was such an amazing chapter for me – it has naturally come to an end.”