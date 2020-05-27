Molly-Mae Hague recalls being in Love Island ‘lockdown’ this time last year – after celebrating her 21st birthday

The reality star has compared her lockdown birthday celebrations to last year

Molly-Mae Hague recalls being in Love Island ‘lockdown’ this time last year...

Molly-Mae Hague has recalled being in Love Island ‘lockdown’ this time last year, after celebrating her 21st birthday on Tuesday.

The social media influencer rose to fame when she appeared on the ITV2 dating show in 2019 – where she met her boyfriend Tommy Fury.

Taking to Instagram, Molly-Mae said her birthday this year was surprisingly similar to her 20th birthday celebrations.

“Sat thinking about my birthday last year. How ironic that I was in ‘lockdown’ for that birthday too, however, it was the Love Island lockdown,” she wrote.

“Two weeks in a remote Spanish town on a mountain, just me and my chaperone @CharlotteWelsh and a field of goats.”

“We spent my birthday eating spag bol in a tiny little cafe, the only cafe in the whole town, and my birthday present was a lilo that Char had bought from the only local shop, that we couldn’t even blow up.”

“No phone, no computer, I couldn’t even talk to my family, it was so mad! I will never ever ever forget that birthday.”

The reality star admitted that she felt like “the luckiest girl in the world” on her birthday this year, when her boyfriend Tommy treated her to numerous lavish presents.

“But I remember wondering what my 21st would be like a year on… I never EVER imagined this,” she penned. “I genuinely do feel like the luckiest girl in the world, I can’t stop smiling.”

Molly-Mae added: “We were so bored the whole time, honestly I will never be able to explain those two weeks. So happy I had Charlotte with me the whole time, it was honestly something I will NEVER forget.”

“Was so worth it though, don’t get me wrong – Love Island was the best experience of my life and the reason I met my Tommy, forever in debt.”

The news comes after Tommy surprised Molly-Mae with luxurious gifts on her milestone birthday, including a puppy, and a Cartier diamond ring.

Their Manchester apartment was filled with pink balloons, as they indulged in sweet treats all day, including a three-tier cake.

The young couple finished in second place on the fifth season of Love Island, losing out on the top spot to Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

