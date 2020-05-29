Molly-Mae Hague introduces new puppy she received from Tommy Fury for her 21st birthday

The Love Island star celebrated her birthday earlier this week

Molly-Mae Hague introduces new puppy she received from Tommy Fury for her...

Molly-Mae Hague has introduced the new puppy she received from her boyfriend Tommy Fury for her 21st birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Love Island star shared a sweet video of the boxer holding her adorable puppy.

“My heart has exploded,” she captioned the video.

The reality star was spoiled by her beau earlier this week with various presents – including a new puppy, and a Louis Vuitton dog carrier.

She posted a photo of the bag, which costs between £1,800 and £2,080, alongside a handwritten note.

“Dear Mummy, I can’t wait to meet you in a few days,” the note read.

“Until then have the best birthday and I know Daddy will be spoiling you rotten love you loads. Your son, Mr Chai. Woof woof. xx.”

The social media influencer was also gifted a dazzling Cartier Love Ring, which retails at £4,300.

Tommy decorated the couple’s apartment in pink 21 themed balloons, and the kitchen table was covered in wrapped presents and gift bags – as well as a three-tier cake which featured an iced version of her famous teddy, Ellie-Belly.

