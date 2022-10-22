Molly-Mae Hague gives hint about her daughter’s name

Molly-Mae Hague has given a hint about her daughter’s name.

Last month, the influencer announced she was expecting her first child, with her boyfriend Tommy Fury, and later revealed they were expecting a baby girl.

The mum-to-be recently teased that people will either “love or hate” her baby’s “unique” name.

Fans were convinced they’d worked out their daughter’s name, after spotting “clues” hidden on her Instagram.

Molly-Mae has used the cloud emoji in the caption of a host of her Instagram posts lately, leading fans to believe her daughter’s name will be Cloud, Dream, or something related to the emoji.

However, the influencer has since dispelled these rumours.

Taking to TikTok on Friday night, Molly-Mae lip-synced to the viral TikTok sound “Hmm… funny. But not funny ha-ha, funny weird”.

She wrote on the video, “When people think they’ve cracked your baby name because you overuse an emoji.”

Molly-Mae added that she “just thinks the cloud emoji is cute”.