Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury buy first baby gift ahead of the arrival of first child

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have bought their first baby gift ahead of the arrival of their first child.

The 23-year-old announced she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend Tommy Fury last week.

The couple met on Love Island 2019 and came runners-up behind Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

Taking to her Instagram story on Friday, Molly-Mae shared a photo of Tommy holding a stuffed elephant cushion.

The PrettyLittleThing creative director wrote: “Did our first shopping today.”

In another snap, the 23-year-old showed off a newborn hat, sleepsuit and booties – all white, as she has yet to reveal the gender of her first child.

Earlier this week, Molly-Mae took to her Instagram story to answer her fans’ burning questions after her shock pregnancy announcement.

One Instagram user asked: “Was it hard to ‘hide’ it? xxx,” to which the 23-year-old responded: “Strangely… no. It wasn’t.”

“I set myself a goal to get to 5 months without people knowing and I really didn’t think I would get that far… but we actually went past that point! It was so special having it as mine and Tommy’s secret – I also have some amazing secret-keeping friends/family too.”

Earlier this week, one TikTok user was convinced they had “worked out” Molly-Mae’s due date.

Sharing the video from Molly-Mae’s ultrasound, the fan account @ilovemollymae0 pointed out that the scan had been taken on July 29, 2022.

The scan also appears as though the baby was 12 weeks and 3 days old on that date, leading the account to theorise that the Love Island stars’ baby is due on February 7, 2023.

On Sunday, Molly-Mae shared the exciting news that she was expecting her first child via Instagram, posting a sweet video of Tommy kissing her baby bump.

She captioned the post: “’I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet’ 👼🏼”