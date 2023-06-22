Molly and Zachariah head out on their first date on tonight’s Love Island

Molly and Zachariah will head out on their first date on tonight’s Love Island.

While sitting around the pool, Molly receives a text which reads: “Molly and Zach, it’s time for you to go on your first date. Please get ready to leave the Villa. #FirstSkateVibes #ThisIsHowWeRoll”

With their helmets at the ready, arm and knee pads on, Molly and Zach cling onto each other as they attempt to rollerblade along the beautiful Mallorca coastline.

Taking a break from the fun, Molly opens up to Zach: “I am very, very happy. Everyday I’m just getting more and more closed. I don’t see anything changing right now except everything getting stronger.”

Zach: “You’ve completely took me by surprise.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm.

