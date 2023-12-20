Mike Tindall ‘in so much trouble’ after revealing Prince William’s hilarious nickname

Mike Tindall has revealed the hilarious nickname he has for Prince William.

The Tindalls let slip the nickname they have for the Prince on Rob Burrow’s podcast The Total Sport Podcast, which was released today.

The couple were asked by the former rugby star if they had any nicknames for any of the royals, with Mike chiming in that he has one for the Prince of Wales.

Mike confessed: “He is known as One Pint Willy.”

Explaining the nickname, he continued: “He is known to me as One Pint Willy because he is not the best of drinkers, coming from a sport where it is built on the social aspect and a couple of beers being sunk quite often.”

Zara chimed in to tell her husband he is going to regret telling that, and said: “Oh my god. You are in so much trouble.”

Rob also questioned the couple on whether they have any cute names for each other.

Mike continued to spill their secrets saying: “We basically call each other munchkins a lot. I don’t know why that started but it has stuck.”

“I will let Zara decide whether she wants to give away what I am down in her phone as…”

Zara replied: “He is in my phone as something else and it ends with kitten.”

Mike, 45, also revealed that he has high hopes and dreams for his two-year-old son Lucas Mulligan Tindall.

Mike admitted that he “wanted his middle name to be Mulligan because if he did become a professional golfer, he would drop the Lucas and just become Mulligan Tindall.”

“The two year old is where I am pinning my dreams,” said the former Rugby World Cup winner.

“I thought that would be the best golfing name ever. Plus Mulligan means the offspring of a balding man, so that was perfect!” he added.

Rob, who is currently battling motor neurone disease, also told the couple that it is his dream to deliver the Alternative Christmas Message, which airs on Channel 4 at the same time as the King’s Christmas Message on the BBC.

Zara said: “I definitely think you could do the other Christmas speech. You would definitely rock it and be a huge inspiration to many people.”

“I’m sure (King Charles) would let you just do your own thing. I hope to see that one time. I think you just record it anyway and send that out there!”