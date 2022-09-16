Meghan Markle ‘ready to return to live in the UK’

Meghan Markle could be ready to return to live in the UK, two years after she and Prince Harry moved to LA.

The couple had been on a brief visit to the UK, with no intention to visit any of the Royal Family, when Queen Elizabeth II sadly passed away aged 96 – prolonging their stay.

Harry and Meghan were then seen publicly with Prince William and Kate Middleton for the first time since March 2020, amid rumours of an ongoing rift between the two brothers.

Royal expert Neil Sean has since theorised that the positive response Meghan received from the British public might prompt her to return with her family to live in the UK.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said: “Meghan was ready and willing to meet the public. She was terrified about how the public might perceive her particularly over here in the UK, but all those fears were pushed away very quickly.”

“Meghan now feels validated because the British people do like her. You can understand how this could be the case because there she is in a very delicate situation and there’s the crowd happy to see her.”

“For her now, what she really feels is that they are ready and willing to embrace their return at some point back to the UK,” Neil continued.

“What happened on Saturday proves she is liked but it’s not just the British public that have to forgive her, it’s senior members of the monarchy.”

One video of Meghan at Windsor in particular garnered attention on social media, which was one of a sweet encounter with a 14-year-old fan.

The former Suits star approached the girl, shook her hand, and asked her what her name was.

Meghan then complimented her “beautiful” name and said: “Thank you for being here. It means so much to the family. We appreciate it.”

The Duchess asked: “How long have you been waiting?” to which the teen replied: “Two hours.”

Meghan then said: “Oh goodness, well hopefully you’ll be able to get back home soon. I appreciate you being here.”

Before she left, the royal fan asked Meghan for a hug, to which the Duchess replied: “Of course!” and embraced her warmly.