Megan McKenna splits from boyfriend Josh Riley after almost two years together

Megan McKenna has split from her boyfriend Josh Riley, after almost two years together.

The 29-year-old had been dating the businessman on-and-off since the summer of 2020, but never shared a photo of his face on social media.

The reality star confirmed their split to MailOnline, and said: “I want to deal with this privately and we had an amicable breakup.”

A source added: “Megan and Josh were spending a lot of time in different countries and things just haven’t worked out.”

“They have unfollowed each other on Instagram and Megan has removed the few photos she shared of herself and Josh from her profile.”

“She is incredibly busy with her career, working on new music, touring, and is celebrating the release of her new cookery book, she is focused on work right now.”

Josh, who is the director of luxury fashion company Yelir World, is clearly keen to stay out of the spotlight as he blurs his own face in photos shared on his Instagram page.

The pair were first linked in August 2020, after The Sun reported that Megan was “smitten” with Josh.

In November 2021, the singer gushed about how supportive Josh was during a rare interview about their romance.

She told MailOnline: “He is so supportive of my music. He really understands the industry, he does his clothing brand, and he understands it all.”

“He loves listening to my songs. When I come home and I’ve written one, I play it to him. He’s very proud of me.”

“It’s going really well and I’m really happy with him. I like the way it is and it’s good to keep some things back, my family likes him too.”