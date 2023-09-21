Megan McKenna reveals painful facial injuries following freak accident

Megan McKenna has revealed a freak accident left her with nasty facial burns over the weekend.

On Thursday, the reality star took to her Instagram Story to show her wounds after she was hit by a scalding jug of gravy.

The 30-year-old explained that the incident occurred when her mum tripped over her dog Daisy while carrying the steaming hot jug.

Megan started the video saying: “Before you freak, I’ve had a bit of an accident as you can see.

“On the weekend, I was at my mum’s and we were having dinner and she walked over with the gravy pot.”

“Daisy (the dog) got underneath her feet, she tripped over Daisy, grabbed the gravy pot but the gravy inside flopped out and landed on my head…”

“Honestly, you can’t even write it. It’s obviously caught the side of my face.

“It looks so much better now, it’s in the healing process, so it’s a little bit rank. It’s on my nose. I’ve got a huge blister behind my ear. My ear feels like it’s hanging off.”

Thankfully, Megan’s mum acted quickly and kept spraying water on her burns for 30 minutes.

“If that hadn’t happened, I don’t know what it would have looked like,” she confessed. “Thank god we were right near a sink and she knew what she was doing. It was a couple of house of stress.”

She went on to add: “But the reason I wanted to do a little video is because it is my birthday in a couple of days and I want to post and I haven’t posted and I didn’t want you messaging going ‘oh my god what’s happened’.

“Absolute nightmare, but I am on the mend and it’s all good. And I still love gravy.”

The news comes after Megan recently announced her engagement to footballer Oliver Burke, following a whirlwind romance.

The reality star, 30, shared the exciting news on Instagram by posting a video of the moment her beau proposed.

The sports star, 26, popped the question in a romantic setting in Montenegro.

The couple were first linked in February, and made their romance Instagram official in April.