Megan McKenna confirms split from footballer boyfriend

Megan McKenna has confirmed her split from footballer Lloyd Jones.

The former TOWIE star, 30, was first linked to the Cambridge United player in August.

In a new TikTok video, Megan confirmed she became single in November, but revealed she is back in the “talking” stage with a new man.

A source told MailOnline in August: “Megan and Lloyd have been on a few dates together, they’re really enjoying each other’s company.”

“It’s very early days but there’s certainly a spark there. She’s never dated a footballer before and she’s loving watching him play.”

Megan confirmed her split from her boyfriend Josh Riley in April, after almost two years together.

Before Josh, Megan famously dated TOWIE’s Pete Wicks and reality star Jordan Davies.

