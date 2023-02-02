Megan Barton-Hanson sparks rumours she’s rekindled her romance with her ex

Ad
Emma Costigan
Megan Barton-Hanson has sparked rumours she’s rekindled her romance with her ex Demi Sims.

The Love Island 2018 star shared a clip with her arm around the TOWIE star, leaning in and pretending to give her a kiss.

She captioned the video with a love heart emoji.

Megan donned an orange marble-effect crop top, paired with high waisted jeans.

Meanwhile, Demi wore a skeleton print zipped hoodie.

Demi also shared the video, writing: “Convincing your ex to get back with you.”

“My 🫶🏼🥹.”

Demi was asked by a fan: “Did Megan say yes? 🤣. The way you look at each other is 😫🥹😍.”

The TOWIE star cryptically responded: “👀🤷🏼‍♀️😌.”

Megan and Demi first started dating after they met on Celebs Go Dating back in 2019.

However, not long afterwards the pair called time on their whirlwind romance.

