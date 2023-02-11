Maya Jama teases her return to the Love Island villa at the 2023 BRIT Awards

Maya Jama has teased her return to the Love Island villa at the 2023 BRIT Awards.

The TV personality stepped out in style at the awards ceremony on Saturday night.

During an interlude, the 28-year-old chatted to host Mo Gilligan, Joel Dommett and AJ Odudu.

Mo asked Maya what it’s been like hosting Love Island, and whether she’s like the villa.

The 28-year-old agreed, and began to say she’s entering the villa on “Mon-,” before quickly stopping herself.

“Is that a secret?,” she laughingly questioned, before revealing she’d be back “very soon”.

The news comes ahead of Casa Amor’s return to our TV screens on Sunday night.

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

