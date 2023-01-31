Maya Jama teases her return to the Love Island villa ahead of ‘shock dumping’

Maya Jama has teased her return to the Love Island villa.

The popular presenter took to Instagram on Monday to share photos of her latest Aftersun look.

She captioned the post: “Episode 2 of aftersun last night🖤 can not wait to be back in South Africa this week👀”

It comes after The Sun reported that there will be a shock dumping in the villa tonight.

A source told the publication: “Love Island was chaos last night after the stars were told one of them would be leaving.”

"The drama was ramped up a notch when the decision then fell to one of the contestants to choose the fate of one of their co-stars. It was an intense moment to say the least," the insider added. "Fans will be screaming at the TVs when they see the decision this person is left to make. And what they choose to do will absolutely rock the villa." Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.