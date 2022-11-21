Max George and Maisie Smith address their 13-year age gap

Max George and Maisie Smith have addressed their 13-year age gap.

The Wanted star, 34, and the EastEnders actress, 21, met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing back in 2020.

The pair struck up a romance over the summer, when they grew close during the Strictly tour.

The couple, who have since moved in together, opened up about their romance in a new interview with HELLO! magazine.

Addressing their age gap, Maisie said: “People ask me: ‘Do you notice it?’ and I never have. We’re so like-minded. I’ve got friends in their 30s and 40s. You connect with who you connect with.”

Max added: “It never enters my mind. Maisie has already done so many things that I’m in awe of – I look up to her.”

Maisie and Max recently sparked engagement rumours, after Maisie was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger while on holidays.

A source later told The Sun that the couple are not engaged, but are “absolutely smitten” with each other.

Earlier this month, Max debuted a tattoo tribute to his girlfriend – getting half Maisie’s face inked on him.