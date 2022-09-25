Maura Higgins shares sweet video of her going to Molly-Mae Hague’s baby scan

Maura Higgins has shared a sweet video of her going to Molly-Mae Hague’s baby scan.

On Sunday, Molly-Mae announced she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Tommy Fury.

Alongside an emotional video debuting her baby bump, the 23-year-old wrote: “’I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet’ 👼🏼”

Her close pal Maura, who she grew close to on Love Island back in 2019, has since shared a video of her meeting Molly’s baby for the first time at a scan.

The Longford native wrote on her Instagram Stories: “The most precious day meeting you… @mollymae & @tommyfury you are going to be the most amazing parents.”

“Love you so much already,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

When Maura entered the Love Island villa as a bombshell back in 2019, the Irish beauty had her sights set on Tommy, and tried to initiate a romance with him.

However, Tommy ultimately rejected Maura’s advances and ended up in a relationship with Molly-Mae, and the couple moved in together shortly after leaving the villa.

Since then, Molly-Mae and Maura have become close friends, and the trio regularly hang out together.