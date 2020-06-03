The couple have been married since 2015

Mark Wright shares sweet photos with Michelle Keegan to celebrate her birthday

Mark Wright has posted sweet throwback snaps to mark Michelle Keegan’s birthday.

The former Coronation Street actress turned 33 today – and the former TOWIE star led the celebrations for his wife.

Taking to Instagram, Mark shared a series of sweet photos of the pair with his followers, alongside a heartwarming message.

“Happy birthday to my señorita,” he started the post.

“@michkeegan I can’t wait to… Dance with you like nobody’s watching.”

“Sing like nobody’s listening and party like there’s no tomorrow 💙.”

In two pictures, the married couple were seen copying the Dirty Dancing lift at the reception of their 2015 wedding.

The former TOWIE star also posted various photos of them on a night out.

Friends and fans flooded the comment section to send their best wishes to the birthday girl.

“Happy Birthday Michelle 💚xx,” one follower commented.

“Happy birthday Michelle have a fantastic day ❤️,” another penned.

“Most beautiful couple ! You guys need some babies haha they would be little stunners happy birthday michelle xxx,” another fan added.

The news came after the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary last month.

