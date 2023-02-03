Manchester United set to conduct their own investigation after charges dropped against Mason Greenwood

Manchester United are set to conduct their own investigation after the charges against Mason Greenwood were dropped.

The 21-year-old was arrested last year, and was subsequently been charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault – all relating to the same woman.

However, on February 2, Crown Prosecution Service dropped all charges against the footballer.

Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr, Greater Manchester Police (GMP)’s head of public protection, said: “Given the significant media coverage of this case, it is only fair that we share the news that the 21-year-old man, who had been arrested and charged in connection with an investigation opened in January 2022, no longer faces criminal proceedings in relation to this.”

“The investigation team has remained in regular contact with the legal team, providing any updates of note, and so understand the rationale for the discontinuation of proceedings at this stage, and that this decision has not been taken lightly.”

“Despite the media and public’s interest in this case, we have decided not to comment on it in any further detail.”

“I would, however, like to use this opportunity to reiterate GMP’s commitment to investigating allegations of violence against women and girls and supporting those affected, regardless of their circumstances, throughout what can be a hard and upsetting time for them.”

Michaela Kerr continued: “An ever increasing number of officers are receiving specialist training and the force is more consistently utilising tools, available via the criminal justice system, to keep people safe and care for victims.”

“If you feel you are or might be a victim, please don’t let this case put you off asking for help.”

Issuing a statement of their own, Manchester United wrote: “Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped.”

“The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete.”

Mason’s arrest in January 2022 came after a woman alleging incidents of violence posted photos and videos on social media.

Manchester United later confirmed that Mason would not return to training or play any matches “until further notice”.

The footballer was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault.

He had been on bail since his arrest; however, he was arrested in the Trafford area of Manchester last October for an alleged breach of conditions.