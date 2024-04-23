Man City footballer Phil Foden announces he is expecting his third child with longterm girlfriend Rebecca Cooke

Man City footballer Phil Foden has announced he is expecting his third child with long-term girlfriend Rebecca Cooke.

The midfielder and his childhood sweetheart celebrated the exciting news with an elaborate baby shower over the weekend.

The 23-year-old posed for an adorable family photo with his and Rebecca’s two children- Ronnie, 5, and one-year-old daughter True.

The happy family posed in front of a blue and white balloon arch and striking LED letters that read “Baby Foden.”

Ronnie, 5, who has his own Instagram account run by his mother, shared an insight into the celebrations on his social media account.

The post read: “Had an amazing day with the most important people yesterday.”

“Photo credit to the amazing @sophie_eleanor_photography Thank you again for capturing our special moment.”

In another picture, the footballer’s son smiled as he had fun on a swing which was placed in front of an on-theme blue floral wall.

Guests at the party were also treated to a blue chocolate fountain, blue doughnuts and a large blue cake.

The children were kept busy during the party with a white bouncy castle.

The footballer and Rebecca reportedly met at a party when they were teenagers in Stockport, Manchester.

Phil became a dad for the first time at the age of 18, when he and his girlfriend welcomed their son Ronnie.

Opening up about becoming a father, Phil told Man City’s website: “I was there for the birth. I walked out of the room, gave it a little tear and then went back in like nothing happened.”

“I’m not one for crying in front of people. I like to be on my own, but I was there in the room, watched it happen and it was a special moment.”

The couple welcomed daughter True to their family in 2021.