Maisie Smith and Max George shut down engagement rumours

Maisie Smith and Max George have shut down rumours of their engagement.

The Wanted singer and the former EastEnders actress sparked engagement rumours while on a romantic holiday in Cyprus with both of their families.

In a photo and video posted to Instagram, the 21-year-old is seen wearing a diamond ring on that finger.

Max and Maisie were spotted out and about in Birmingham for the first time since their romantic trip on Saturday.

The couple matched in beanie, sweatshirts, gilets and jeans; however, the EastEnders actress was ringless.

After sparking engagement rumours, insiders told The UK Sun that although the couple are not engaged, they have taken a huge step in their relationship.

A source told the outlet: “Maisie and Max are absolutely smitten and wanted their families to meet properly. They have flown out to Cyprus along with both their families for some proper bonding time together.”

“Maisie’s schedule is really hectic because of the Strictly tour so they thought taking a holiday as a big group would be a chance for them to all properly get to know one another – rather than just a snatched few hours in the UK.”

“Max is head over heels for Maisie and wanted his family to see just why she was the perfect woman for him. It is a sign of how seriously they are both taking this.”

“This is not a flash in the pan romance for Maisie and Max and everyone seems to be getting on well which is all they could have hoped for,” the source added.

Max was first linked to Maisie in August, after splitting from his longterm girlfriend Stacey Giggs.

The couple, who have an age gap of 13 years, both appeared on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing back in 2020 – when The Wanted star was still in a relationship with Stacey.