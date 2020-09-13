Made In Chelsea star Binky Felstead engaged to Matt Fredrik Darnton

The reality star showed off her gorgeous ring

Binky Felstead has announced her engagement to Matt Fredrik Darnton.

The Made In Chelsea star took to Instagram earlier today to announce the exciting news, sharing a snap of her stunning ring.

“The easiest ‘Yes’ EVER! 💍” she wrote.

“On Friday morning, on their way to the duck pond, Max asked India for her permission to ask her mummy to marry him.

“I love you Max- you bring out the best in me. I’m so lucky ❤️”

Friends and followers flooded to the comment section to share their excitement at the news, with TOWIE star Billie Faiers writing: “Awwww congratulations darling 🥰🥰🥰 sooo happy for you ❤️❤️❤️”

Ferne McCann wrote: “Ahhhhhhhhhh congratulations darling 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍”, while Vogue Williams said: “Love this ❤️❤️”

The couple met back in January 2019, and moved in together eight months later.

Binky shares her only child India with her former partner Josh Patterson, who she split from in September 2018 following a two-year on-off romance

