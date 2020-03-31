Lucy Mecklenburgh shares sweet photos of her newborn son

The reality star welcomed her first child earlier this month

Lucy Mecklenburgh has kept her fans updated by sharing photos of her newborn son Roman.

The former TOWIE star gave birth to her son, who she shares with fiancé Ryan Thomas, earlier this month.

Lucy has posted multiple pictures on Instagram as she navigates motherhood.

In a recent post, the new mum cradled Roman in her arms as she looked lovingly at her son.

“Cuddles before bed for my little man is one of the best times of the day,” she captioned the heartfelt post.

She proceeded to recommend an app which monitors newborns during their sleep.

“One of the things new parents definitely worry about is being able to switch off when their baby is asleep. So the right monitor means everything! I cannot recommend mine enough, the @get_nanit,” she wrote.

The 28-year-old shared an adorable image of her baby nestled in between blankets and angled the caption towards the Coronavirus pandemic.

View this post on Instagram #istayhome to protect you ❤️ A post shared by Lucy Mecklenburgh (@lucymeck1) on Mar 30, 2020 at 5:45am PDT

“#istayhome to protect you,” she stated to her followers.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, Lucy is only able to take her son out for one walk a day due to the current restrictions.