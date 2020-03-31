Stacey Solomon jokes Joe Swash is ‘trying to get her pregnant again’ during lockdown

Stacey Solomon jokes Joe Swash is ‘trying to get her pregnant again’...

Stacey Solomon has joked that her partner Joe Swash is trying to get her pregnant again amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The 30-year-old posted a video on Instagram of Joe washing up in the kitchen, and hinted that it was making her broody.

“He’s trying to get me pregnant again,” she captioned the video.

This comes two days after she swooned over Joe, as he cleaned their patio doors while she lay on the sofa – and admitted he’s “never looked sexier.”

Once the job was complete, the mum-of-three captioned the photo, “This is how we got pregnant the last time,” alongside a laughing emoji.

The couple, who have been together since 2016, have one child together – a son named Rex, who was born on May 23, 2019.

Stacey is also mum to sons Zachary, 12, and Leighton, 7 – who she had from previous relationships.

Joe also shares a son named Harry with his former fiancée Emma Sophocleous.