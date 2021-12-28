Love Island’s Sharon Gaffka reveals she recently had her heartbroken by ‘the love of her life’

Sharon Gaffka has revealed she recently had her heartbroken by “the love of her life”.

In her latest blog post, the Love Island star opened up about dealing with heartbreak, and admitted she’s been “suffering a lot recently”.

She wrote: “I recently had someone in my life, who I genuinely thought would be the ‘love of my life’. As disgustingly cliché as it sounds! But realistically, they were everything I wanted in ‘my person’.”

“I am usually not very forthcoming about my emotions, and I know it’s one of my biggest flaws! So naturally, I wanted things this time round to be different. I think what I need, is someone who can be patient with me.”

“I try to do things with the best intentions, but I don’t always get it right. But one thing I am good at is acknowledging when I am in I the wrong, or not trying my best, I (majority of the time) know what to do to put things right, it just takes time.”

“I am writing this with MOTD playing in the background, sobbing my heart out, asking myself ‘why wasn’t I enough?’ That is normal, and always the first part of heartbreak. You are not weak for crying; you are just grieving for a part of your life you just lost.”

Sharon then shared her tips for dealing with heartbreak, including ordering herself food, talking to her friends, and making plans.

The reality star also revealed she started going to therapy “a few weeks ago, even before I had my heartbroken”.

She wrote: “In 2022, I want to be better than I was in 2021, I want to give myself credit for everything I have overcome and give myself what I deserve. And that is loving myself without condition and putting my happiness first. ”

“If you are experiencing grief now, you should do this too! I’m genuinely looking forward to the new year because I have so much planned that will put me back on the path to being me again.”

Sharon concluded the blog post by writing: “Heartbreak isn’t about hating the other person, it is about forgiving them and moving on. They are probably hurting too.”

“These are only the first steps, and they do take time! Don’t beat yourself up for taking that time and be kind to yourself because heartbreak is physical pain too!”

“Just trust, that one day, no matter what you are going through, or have been through. There is someone who will love you unconditionally and make your trauma easier to deal with. See this as a blessing, a step closer to finding ‘your person’.”