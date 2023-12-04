Love Island’s Sammy Root opens up about dating – following Jess Harding split

Sammy Root has revealed whether he’s ready to start dating again, following his split from Jess Harding.

The Love Island winners called it quits in October, just weeks after winning the hit dating show.

Jess recently admitted that there is no “bad blood” between her and Sammy.

Speaking to The UK Mirror, Sammy said: “Obviously, it didn’t work out the best between me and Jess but at the same time, right now, I’m just really focusing on myself.”

“[I’m] trying to get the best outcome and enjoying life, and yeah, just working on Sammy really.”

“Right now, it’s still very soon, all I’m really bothered about right now is working on myself and having the best sort of outcome for me.”

Sammy insisted that Love Island was the “best experience of his life” and that winning the show with Jess was a “dream come true”.

Speaking about life after the Love Island villa, Sammy said: “It’s been a whirlwind but it’s been an amazing whirlwind. I’ve literally had the best, probably, whole year in my life really.”

“My whole time in Love Island was amazing and since coming out [the villa], I’ve been having a lot of fun.”

It comes just weeks after Sammy spoke about their break-up on the Staying Relevant podcast.

The Love Island star told co-hosts Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks: “Long story short, we spoke and for like a week or something things were all over the place.”

“There’s a lot of pressure when you come out, I think Jess was struggling more with it,” Sammy said.

“We kind of on the phone said – you know how you say in the heat of an argument ‘We’re done’ – we did that a couple of times and ended up sorting it out.”

“Then the third time, she was in Ibiza, so I thought ‘When she gets back, even if we talk and meet and say it is done, then fine, whatever.’”

“Then I just woke up a couple days later and it was just in the press. I was like ‘Alright… guess I’m on my own!’”

“We did end of nice terms, we’re still fine. I said hello to her at Pride of Britain.”

“[I told her] I was going to post [a statement] later, because obviously she had said we were done, but no one’s heard anything from me.”

Sammy’s original statement, shared to his Instagram Stories, read: “Hi guys, I thought I would come online to address today’s news about me and Jess.”

“Yes we had a private conversation regarding our relationship but this was left up in the air as Jess is still away and we haven’t had a chance to speak in person. For me to then see today via the media that we had officially broken up came as a total shock.”

“To be totally clear – I at least wanted a face to face conversation to see if our relationship could be saved and felt this would be the respectful way forward,” Sammy continued. “We had the most incredible experience winning Love Island and I genuinely saw a future with Jess.”

“I was committed and respectful to our relationship. Unfortunately things don’t always work out the way you’d hoped. Despite how this has all played out today. I think Jess is an amazing woman and genuinely wish her all the best.”