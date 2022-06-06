Love Island’s Luis Morrison and girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth ‘split’ just months after welcoming their first child together

Love Island star Luis Morrison has reportedly split from his girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth.

According to The Sun, Chloe accused Luis of “not making an effort” with their newborn son, who was born in October last year.

A source told the publication: “Luis and Chloe went through a very difficult time with their son and despite everything, they have just failed to make it work.”

The insider continued: “They decided to split after a string of rows, and the long distance between Manchester and Newcastle wasn’t helping.”

“They’ve unfollowed each other on socials and Chloe has accused him of not making an effort with the newborn baby as he’s always out partying.”

Luis rose to fame on the first ever season of Love Island, where he was coupled up with Cally Jane Beach.

The former couple are parents to a 4-year-old daughter named Vienna.