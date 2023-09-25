Love Island’s Laura Anderson hits back at critics after facing backlash over parenting decision

Love Island star Laura Anderson has hit back at critics, after facing backlash over her parenting decisions.

Earlier this month, the 32-year-old gave birth to her daughter Bonnie, who she shares with her on-off boyfriend Gary Lucy.

Over the weekend, the new mum admitted she was “exhausted” following a difficult day with her daughter.

She wrote: “What a day and it’s not even over. Not one nap longer than 20 minutes and fed every hour. I’ve had to let Bonnie cry it out as I’m out of ideas.

“3 weeks today, wow what a turn from angel child to (devil emoji). Praying tonight this doesn’t continue and she settles because I am exhausted.”

She ended her caption by joking: “Who’s idea was it to have a baby.”

But before any trolls could come her way, she immediately followed it up with another post, explaining what she meant by “cry it out.”

She wrote: “When I say cry it out I meant about 2.5seconds so I could think of another solution as it was the first time she’s cried so hard and I wasn’t able to quickly rectify, chill peeps.

“She skipped a nap and was overtired so it just spiralled. Tomorrow is a new day. Currently unblocking milk ducts in the bath woo!”

The reality star, who appeared on hit dating show Love Island back in 2018, announced the birth of her daughter a few days after her baby was born on September 2nd.

She posted a reel on Instagram with the caption: “Hi everyone, my name is Bonnie Rose Lucy Anderson. I was born 02/09/23 at 06.03am and weighed 6.10lbs.

“My Mummy & Daddy are sooooo happy and in love with me, this is our first week together🌹 I’m sorry it’s taken me some time to introduce myself, I hurt my mummy a little bit and scared my daddy too (oops) we’re all now recovering well at home 😇.”

Laura concluded her post by writing: “Please don’t question My Mummy & Daddy on their relationship- This.. is all about me 👶🏼🤩☺️.”