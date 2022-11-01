Love Island’s Laura Anderson confirms new romance – after splitting from Dane Bowers

Love Island’s Laura Anderson has confirmed her new romance, after splitting from Dane Bowers.

The 33-year-old announced their shock break-up back in August.

It was reported that the Scottish star signed up for the hit dating show Celebs Go Dating just hours after they parted ways.

Laura has now confirmed her romance with Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy, after meeting on the E4 dating show.

The Love Island star said they both had eyes for each other after multiple failed dates on the show.

The Scottish beauty told The UK Sun: “I get on really well with Gary, it’s blossoming.”

“It’s the happiest I’ve been in a long time. We started off as friends but let see what happens.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebs Go Dating (@celebsgodating)

“There were loads of dates on the show and sometimes when your dates don’t go that well you just see who else is around,” Laura continued.

“Things are going really well for us, I wouldn’t change anything.”

“We are going with the flow and seeing where things go.”

Speaking about breaking the Celebs Go Dating rule, which cites that two celebrities are not allowed to date each other, Laura joked: “Well, I didn’t ask anyone out, so I haven’t done anything.”

Laura told the outlet that she would not be signing up for anymore dating shows after finding “Mr. Right” on Celebs Go Dating.

Speaking about her experience on the show, the 33-year-old said: “It was wild, it was so wild. I went on a blind date that was an absolute car crash, I’ve never done that before.”

“Like fully a curtain, you spoke to someone behind a curtain. And you know what, personality is key.”

“It was a lot filming, a lot of ups and downs but an emotional rollercoaster which is kind of what I wanted anyway, it gets to the core, it’s a really credible dating show.”

Laura continued: “There is a lot to it and it is about you as well. Supporting the other celebs was really nice.”

“I went through the motions, I already knew Pete Wicks, so gelled well with him, I felt like we were naughty little school kids filming together.”

“It was lovely to meet Bethan Kershaw, I really got on well with her and Sinitta, I was so starstruck.”

Laura announced her split from Dane back in August.

She told her 1.4 million followers at the time: “Just to let all of my beautiful supporters on here know that unfortunately Dane and I have decided to separate.”

“Thank you all for your continued support. Sadly we’re just not right for each other but I do wish him nothing but love.”

The 33-year-old moved to Dubai to live with Dane in 2020, but moved back to the UK after their split.

She told her fans at the time: “I will be moving back to the UK as soon as I can. Roll on the rest of 2022, let’s make it count.”

Meanwhile, 40-year-old Hollyoaks star Gary split from his wife Natasha Gray back in 2018, shortly before their fourth wedding anniversary.

The former couple got married in November 2014, after 11 years of dating.

They share four children – India, Elvis, Sadie and Theodore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary Lucy (@gary.lucy)