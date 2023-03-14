Ad
Love Island’s Kai and Sanam break their silence after winning the show

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan have broken their silence after winning the winter series of Love Island 2023.

Kai entered the villa on day one, while Sanam entered as a Casa Amor bombshell halfway through the series.

On Monday night, the fan-favourite couple were crowned the champions of the 2023 winter series, while Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins placed runners-up.

From Lifted Entertainment

Speaking after they were crowned the winners, Kai said: “Honestly, I think we’re both so shook.”

Sanam added: “So shocked, I can’t believe it. I just want to thank every single person out there who has voted for us and supported us.”

“If I could hug every single one of you I would. That’s how much love I feel.”

Kai concluded: “I can’t comprehend it, it’s mad. Thank you everybody that voted for us. Truly, I’m so thankful.”

From Lifted Entertainment

