Ad
HomeUK Showbiz

Latest Posts

Love Island’s Jacques ‘devastated’ as he announces the death of beloved family member

Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Jacques O’Neill has revealed he’s “devastated” as he announced the death of his beloved uncle.

The 23-year-old rocketed to fame on the 2022 series of Love Island.

The former rugby player struck up a romance with Paige Thorne, but the pair parted ways before Jacques announced his shock decision to leave the show.

Taking to his Instagram story on Tuesday, Jacques shared a collage of photos of his uncle Russ.

The Love Island star emotionally penned: “R.I.P uncle Russ.”

“Absolutely devastated & shocked, you will be very much missed by the whole family 💙.”

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Contact us