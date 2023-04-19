Love Island’s Jacques ‘devastated’ as he announces the death of beloved family member

Jacques O’Neill has revealed he’s “devastated” as he announced the death of his beloved uncle.

The 23-year-old rocketed to fame on the 2022 series of Love Island.

The former rugby player struck up a romance with Paige Thorne, but the pair parted ways before Jacques announced his shock decision to leave the show.

Taking to his Instagram story on Tuesday, Jacques shared a collage of photos of his uncle Russ.

The Love Island star emotionally penned: “R.I.P uncle Russ.”

“Absolutely devastated & shocked, you will be very much missed by the whole family 💙.”