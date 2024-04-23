Love Island’s Indiyah Polack hits back at nasty comment about boyfriend Dami Hope

Love Island’s Indiyah Polack has hit back at a nasty comment about her boyfriend Dami Hope.

The couple met in the Love Island villa back in 2022, and have been going strong ever since.

The 25-year-old jumped to her boyfriend’s defence after a social media user claimed Dami was trying to “sabotage” her career.

In a now-deleted X post, Indiyah replied: “OH girl you negative Nancy!! we’re both doing very well for ourselves. STFU and stay out of my relationship.

“If you don’t have anything nice to say about me and my man, clock out,” she added, according to The Sun.

Many fans praised the star for standing up for her relationship, with one writing: “Why I respect you? you always put trolls in their place! ain’t no way y’all gonna disrespect her man!”

Another said: “This is how to support your partner! Well done dear.”

The reality stars have gone from strength to strength since finding fame on the show, having moved in together since.

The couple celebrated their first anniversary last summer, with sweet posts dedicated to each other.

Dami wrote at the time: “Happy 1 year anniversary to my baby, my second family, through all the ups and downs I’m happy it’s you that I always see on the other side.”

In an interview with The UK Mirror back in September, Indiyah was asked about her plans for the future with her Irish beau.

She replied, teasing what’s in store for the pair: “Oh, don’t know maybe a nice car, nice ring…”