Love Island’s Hannah Elizabeth shows off the results of her nose job

Love Island star Hannah Elizabeth has showed off the results of her nose job.

The 31-year-old, who shot to fame after appearing on the first season of the hit dating show, recently jetted off to Turkey to undergo the procedure.

The TV personality told her followers that while her nose is currently changing “every day,” and the swelling is still quite prominent, she “loves the new shape already”.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Hannah shared a photo of her nose two weeks post-surgery.

She captioned the post: “Just over two weeks post op and loving my rhinoplasty results already !! So cute nose and easy recovery.”

“Still some swelling but big changes everyday ! cant wait for end result !! Best looked after ive ever felt after surgery thanks to the amazing team 🙏🦋.”

Hannah came second in the first season of Love Island with Jon Clark.

The pair coupled up at the beginning of the series and even got engaged, however their relationship did not last long.

Hannah welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Reggie, in November 2019 with her then-boyfriend George Andreetti.

