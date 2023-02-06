Love Island’s Gemma Owen ‘in complete shock’ over the ‘sudden’ death of her beloved horse

Love Island star Gemma Owen has announced the death of her beloved horse in a heartbreaking post.

The 19-year-old, who shot to fame after appearing on the hit dating show last summer, admitted she was “in complete shock” over her horse’s sudden passing.

She wrote on Instagram: “On Friday we lost my horse of a lifetime due to a sudden and severe illness💔”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GEMMA OWEN (@gemowen_1)

“Words can’t describe how much this horse meant to me and my family, he was truly one in a million 😓”

“Everyone who met Siz will know how amazing and caring his temperament was. He was taken far too soon, he has left us all heartbroken and in complete shock.”

“You taught me so much siz and I will never be able to thank you enough, you brought so much joy and happiness to our lives and you’ll never be replaced. I love you endlessly 💔”

“Please respect my privacy in this painful time,” the international dressage champion added.

Molly-Mae Hague, who recently welcomed her first child with Tommy Fury, commented on the post: “Gemma I’m so sorry, this is beyond heartbreaking. Stay strong beautiful 😔🤍”

Gemma made it to the final of last year’s Love Island alongside Luca Bish.

The former couple called it quits shortly after leaving the villa.

Gemma is the daughter of football legend Michael Owen.