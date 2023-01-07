Love Island’s Faye Winter reveals which TV show she would love to appear on

Faye Winter has revealed which TV show she would love to appear on.

The 27-year-old rocketed to fame after placing third on Love Island 2021 alongside her beau Teddy Soares.

Following her stint in the villa, the Devon beauty appeared on Celebrity Masterchef 2022.

During an Instagram Q&A, Faye was asked: “If you could go on another TV show like you did Masterchef, which would it be?”

The Love Island star responded: “Is there a dog matching show yet?”

“I’d like to challenge myself but also do something that allows you guys to see how calm and collected I am now.”

“Maybe The Circle or The Circle in a hot country filled with paradise and amaretto sours that also allows me to take Bonnie.”

In September, Faye and Teddy welcomed an adorable new addition to their family in the form of their puppy Bonnie.

In a joint Instagram post, the couple introduced their puppy to their followers, writing: “When two become three… 🤍.”

Faye also shared the post on her Instagram story and wrote: “Meet our new baby. It was only a matter of time before I got my way.”

The Devon beauty is very vocal about her love of dogs, and works with charities like Guide Dogs UK.

