Love Island’s Ekin-Su debuts dramatic hair transformation

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has debuted a dramatic hair transformation.

The 28-year-old won this year’s Love Island alongside her Italian boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti.

After having found fame as the winners of the 2022 series; the Italian Stallion has launched a collection with boohooMAN, and the Turkish actress has signed two major deals with OhPolly and bPerfect Cosmetics, and will compete on the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice.

Taking to her Instagram story on Friday, Ekin-Su showed off a dramatic hair transformation.

The 28-year-old revealed she had cut her own bangs.

“I did something crazy and I cut the front of my hair,” the Love Island winner told her followers before her beau Davide sweetly kissed the back of her head.

Ekin-Su captioned the short video: “Lol”.

Ekin-Su recently teased an exciting career move.

In a new interview with Grazia magazine, the reality star revealed she is hoping to get back into acting after her stint on Dancing On Ice early next year.

She said: “Before that comes to an end, I want to find a good acting agent. Before we went on Love Island, I had an offer for a movie in Turkey.”

“Now I want to get some auditions for a soap. It’s something that I’ve been passionate about, acting is going to be my next stage.”

Prior to her stint on the dating show, Ekin-Su starred in the Turkish soap opera Kuzey Yıldızı İlk Aşk.

After leaving the Love Island villa, Ekin-Su has landed a number of lucrative brand deals.

The TV personality signed the biggest clothing deal in the show’s history with Oh Polly, which was reportedly worth over £1million.

When asked by Grazia if she is now a millionaire, Ekin-Su replied: “Let’s not answer that question. It would be amazing if I was, but we’ll see.”