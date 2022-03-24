Love Island’s Chloe Burrows lands major new TV gig

Love Island star Chloe Burrows has landed a major new TV gig.

The 25-year-old, who shot to fame on the hit dating show last summer, is on reserve for ITV’s new show ‘The Games’.

The show will see 12 celebrities compete against each other in a range of fun challenges including track events and in the swimming pool, after being coached by professionals.

Holly Willoughby, Alex Scott and Freddie Flintoff will present the show, while football legend Chris Kamara will provide the commentary.

The six female celebs taking part in the show are Love Island’s Olivia Attwood, Mel B’s daughter Phoenix Brown, model Christine McGuinness, songwriter Chelcee Grimes, Emmerdale star Rebecca Sarker and journalist Lucrezia Millarini.

The team of six boys will include Love Islander Wes Nelson, Strictly star Kevin Clifton, The Wanted’s Max George, Harry Potter actor Josh Herdman, Corrie star Colson Smith and ex-Corrie star Ryan Thomas.

According to The Sun, Chloe and Will Njobvu are both on reserve for the show, and they are both training alongside the other stars.

A source told the publication: “It’s a huge deal for her and a big TV gig – she’s excited to be a part of it.”

A spokesperson for ITV said: “Chloe Burrows and Will Njobvu are reserve competitors on the show and are training hard with the rest of the team in preparation for the live shows.

“They will take part in the competition in the event of any injury or illness and we are very excited to have them on board.”