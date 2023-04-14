Love Island’s Casey teases fans as he appears to enjoy date night with Claudia

Casey O’Gorman has teased fans as he appeared to enjoy a date night with his co-star Claudia Fogarty.

The Love Island stars struck up a romance during the 2023 winter series of the hit dating show, but their relationship hit the rocks when bombshell Rosie Seabrook entered the villa.

Casey began to pursue Rosie romantically, leaving Claudia heartbroken.

At the end of last month, Casey confirmed he and Rosie are no longer together, after failing to make their relationship work in the real world.

Casey and Claudia have since been spotted hanging out on a number of occasions – including a “double date” with Tom and his girlfriend Samie, leaving fans convinced the pair are giving their romance another go.

Eagle-eyed fans have also noticed that the pair have been leaving flirtatious comments under each other’s Instagram posts.

On Thursday, Casey took to his Instagram story to share a photo of Claudia, without revealing her face, and cryptically wrote: “👀.”

However, Love Island 2023 star Samie Elishi later debunked Casey’s snap, stating that he had “gate crashed” their girls’ day.

Earlier this month, Casey and Claudia’s friend and co-star Tom revealed what was really going on between them, telling The UK Sun: “They’re just such good friends and I think because me and Samie are together and what happened with them in the villa, there is no awkwardness, they just get on so well.”

“I know you see stuff, like they’re pictured together but they just get on so well as friends which is nice. It’s great to still have that friendship with them as well.”

“Since coming out of the villa, they were a couple in the villa they got on so well, but they’re both adults and can both make their own decision. We can go out as a four as friends anyway, so to us nothing ever changed.”

It came after Claudia set the record straight on her relationship with Casey last month, telling her Instagram followers: “Me and Casey are just friends.”

“We have been since leaving the villa. There is no bad blood between us and there’s also no relationship between us, apart from friendship.”

“We get on really well and we’re part of the same friend group. We get on really well with Samie [Elishi] and Tom [Clare], and we’re all going out this weekend. That’ll be really fun.”

“But yes, you can all squash it now, because it’s just friends and nothing else. So, yeah. That’s all there is to it I’m afraid!”