Love Island stars Casey and Claudia fuel romance rumours

Casey O’Gorman and Claudia Fogarty have fuelled romance rumours.

The reality stars struck up a romance during the 2023 winter series of the hit dating show, but their relationship hit the rocks when bombshell Rosie Seabrook entered the villa.

Casey began to pursue Rosie romantically, leaving Claudia heartbroken.

Last week, Casey confirmed he and Rosie are no longer together, after failing to make their relationship work in the real world.

The Tring native and Claudia have since been spotted hanging out on a number of occasions, leaving fans convinced the pair are giving their romance another go.

Fuelling dating rumours, Claudia shared a series of stunning snaps via Instagram, captioning the post: “Date night ♣️.”

Casey commented: “Am I meeting you there?”

Claudia flirtatiously replied: “@caseyogorman you wish 😏.”

Adding even more fuel to the fire, Casey recently left a flirty comment on Samie Elishi’s Instagram post of her and Claudia; He wrote: “10s.”

It comes after Claudia set the record straight on her relationship with Casey last week, telling her Instagram followers: “Me and Casey are just friends.”

“We have been since leaving the villa. There is no bad blood between us and there’s also no relationship between us, apart from friendship.”

“We get on really well and we’re part of the same friend group. We get on really well with Samie [Elishi] and Tom [Clare], and we’re all going out this weekend. That’ll be really fun.”

“But yes, you can all squash it now, because it’s just friends and nothing else. So, yeah. That’s all there is to it I’m afraid!”