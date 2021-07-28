Love Island’s Brad tells Liam to ‘think of his Millie Moo’ in Casa Amor

Liam has been getting to know new girl Lillie

Dumped Love Island star Brad McClelland has warned Liam Reardon to think of Millie Court while he’s in Casa Amor.

The 21-year-old shocked viewers on Tuesday night when he shared a bed with new girl Lillie Haynes, just hours after leaving Millie in the main villa.

Brad, who was dumped from the show earlier this month, took to his Instagram Stories to react to Liam’s potential new romance.

Alongside a photo of his TV, which showed Liam and Lillie talking, Brad wrote: “Nah don’t do it Liam, just think of your Milly Moo.”

The 26-year-old previously said he didn’t think Liam’s head would turn in Casa Amor.

He wrote on Twitter on Monday: “Which of the boys are going to turn? Personally I don’t think Jake or Liam will turn but I’m unsure about the others.”

Viewers were left raging after Tuesday night’s show, which saw Millie stay loyal to Liam as he got to know new girl Lillie.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.