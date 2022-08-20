Love Island’s Antigoni Buxton speaks out about her rumoured feud with Ekin-Su Culculoglu

Love Island’s Antigoni Buxton has spoken out about her rumoured feud with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

The 26-year-old raised eyebrows last month when she branded the Turkish actress “misleading” and “dishonest” during an interview.

Despite her “salty comments”, Antigoni has insisted there’s no bad blood between her and Ekin-Su, who won the show with Davide Sanclimenti earlier this month.

Speaking on a new podcast with YouTube star Chuckie Online, the singer said: “There’s this narrative online that I don’t like Ekin-Su.”

“There’s all this like, ‘You’ve been shading her’, but I’ve not ever once said in any interview that I ever had a problem with Ekin-Su.”

“All I said was there was one moment I found that we had a little bit of a thing and we spoke about it, it was fine and we moved on,” she explained.

“When I went to the Reunion, the first thing I did when I saw Davide and Ekin-Su come in was I knocked on their dressing room door and said congratulations.

“I said, ‘By the way there’s some stuff online and I hope you know that’s not how I feel at all.’ Ekin was like, ‘I don’t care about what is online’, and that was that.”

Last month, Antigoni slammed Ekin-Su for not making it clear she was going to choose Davide in a recoupling.

Ekin-Su chose to recouple with Davide, leaving Antigoni to couple up with Charlie Radnedge, with whom she had no romantic connection.

The pair were then voted one of the least compatible couples in the villa, and were dumped from the Island right before Casa Amor.

Speaking on YouTube show Reality with Will Njobvu, she said: “She literally made it seem like she was going to choose Charlie. The thing that bothered me was the misleading.”

When asked if she would’ve liked more honesty, the blonde beauty responded, “Not even honesty, just not dishonesty.”