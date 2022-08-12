Love Island’s Andrew Le Page could be set to appear on THIS TV show

Love Island’s Andrew Le Page could be set to appear on ‘Dancing On Ice’.

Several Islanders have previously taken part in the hit TV contest – most recently 2021 contestant Liberty Poole.

According to Coral, the estate agent, who placed fourth on this year’s Love Island, is a probably contestant for the next series of the show which is due to air at the beginning of 2023.

The bookmakers have him listed as 1-4 to compete on ‘Dancing On Ice’ next year.

Coral have said: “We’re convinced that we haven’t seen the last of [Andrew] on our screens. [We] make him odds on to be a contestant on the next series of Dancing on Ice in 2023.”

PR Executive for Coral Harry Aitkenhead said, “He would definitely be a popular addition to the ice too,” adding: “and we could expect him to do very well.”

Coral are also predicting that former rugby star Jacques O’Neill, another one of this year’s Islanders, could take part in the next series of ‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!’, with his odds listed as 1-2.

Harry said: “We can picture [Jacques] more on ‘I’m a Celeb’, making him odds on to be a campmate on the next series,” adding that they expect he could go “quite far” in the series.

According to online gambling company William Hill, 2019 Islander Maura Higgins is also hotly tipped to enter the jungle.

The odds of the Irish star heading Down Under currently stand at 14-1.