Love Island’s Afia Tonkmor pokes fun at her viral makeup fail in hilarious video

Love Island’s Afia Tonkmor has poked fun at her viral makeup fail in a hilarious TikTok.

The 25-year-old entered the villa as a bombshell alongside Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, but unfortunately was the first Islander dumped from the show.

Fans of the show brutally mocked Afia’s makeup technique, as she continued to wear an under-eye concealer in a shade too light for her skin.

Afia’s concealer is giving me a headache — c hus (@chanellxo2) June 12, 2022

However, Afia has seen the funny side of things and has since weighed in to poke fun at herself in a hilarious video using her co-star Davide’s now-famous line: “You are a liar, actress, go the f**k out.”

The lounge host captioned the TikTok video, “When I asked the girls every night if my makeup looks okay 🤣🤣”

Fans took to the comments section to praise for being able to slag herself.

One TikTok user said: “self awareness 🤗💕,” and another wrote” “BYEEEEE LOVE THIS.”

A third chimed in: “SHE BEEN KNEW BYE🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

Others pointed out that it didn’t have a huge impact on her appearance on the show.

One fan wrote: “how u literally looked stunning in every shot,” and a second agreed: “Sis stop you still looked good 😭😂.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

