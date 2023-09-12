Love Island winner Jess Harding reveals she no longer speaks to THIS co-star

Jess Harding has revealed she no longer speaks to one of her Love Island co-stars – who she was close to in the villa.

The 22-year-old struck up a romance with Sammy Root during her time in the Majorcan villa earlier this summer.

The fan-favourite couple went on to win the show with 34.57% of the public vote.

Since leaving the villa, Jess has remained especially close to her Love Island co-stars Catherine Agbaje, Ella Thomas and Whitney Adebayo.

However, in a new interview with Closer, the 22-year-old admitted that she no longer speaks to Mitchel Taylor.

The pair were close friends in the villa, but Mitch’s confession of being attracted to Jess put a bit of distance between them.

Jess told the publication: “Obviously, I was really close with Mitch in the villa, I’ve not really spoken to him since coming out – a lot.”

“He speaks to Sammy a lot, he speaks in the boys’ group chat, but he’s all good.”

“Like, no hard feelings, just when you come out, you’re so busy. It’s hard to be messaging someone 24/7 and balancing it is difficult.”