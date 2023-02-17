Love Island viewers slam Olivia’s ‘crocodile tears’ over Kai

Love Island viewers have slammed Olivia Hawkins’ “crocodile tears” over Kai Fagan.

On Thursday night, the actress recoupled with Casa Amor bombshell Maxwell Samuda.

Meanwhile, Kai chose to couple up with new girl Sanam Harrinanan.

On Friday night, Kai pulled Olivia for a chat to explain he had a better connection with Sanam.

However, the actress stormed off as she branded him a “d**khead”, before bursting into tears while chatting to Lana Jenkins.

Viewers have since taken to Twitter to slam Olivia’s “crocodile tears”.

One Twitter user penned: “No crocodile tears please Olivia,” while a second wrote: “not Olivia’s crocodile tears 🫢.”

Them crocodile tears are not fooling anyone 😏 #loveisland — K🌺 (@KC3519) February 17, 2023

Liv is actually a clown cause what is with these crocodile tears?? Get her off my screen #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ZKtiarxBvW — farhaan (@iJailbreak10) February 17, 2023

Liv needs to stop these crocodile tears, take her brand deal, and go home #loveisland #LoveIslandUK — Charlotte Rogers (@LottieRogers9) February 17, 2023

bro olivia and these crocodile tears 🫠 #loveisland — chichi 😃 (@Cmunchbunchx) February 17, 2023

Not Olivia straining her eyes upwards to produce crocodile tears #loveisland — Lauren 💫 (@laurencoys) February 17, 2023

Get this olivia woman & her crocodile tears off my screen #loveisland — Becks 🌸 (@becca_baybiiee) February 17, 2023

here come the crocodile tears x #loveisland — tillyjrussell (@tillyjrussell) February 17, 2023

